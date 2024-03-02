Update on Rush’s injury and Visa status

Rush took to social media to reveal that he is injury free and will be able to return to action soon. El Toro Blanco has not wrestled for AEW since the December 30th Worlds End pay-per-view.

Additionally, Rush also says that he has obtained his work visa through AEW.

I have my WORK visa with #AEW I am injury free and cleared to wrestle. I am ready for everyone to see a REAL LUCHADOR, EL TORO BLANCO RUSH

#LFI pic.twitter.com/vYZX4C1HxF — RUSH OFICIAL (@rushtoroblanco) March 1, 2024

