Sting’s son Steven writes touching tribute to his dad ahead of final match

Sting’s son Steven wrote a touching tribute to his father in a post on Instagram ahead of his final match tomorrow at Revolution.

Steven said that his father was Sting before he was born and doesn’t know a life where the possibility of him rappelling from the rafters, diving off high objects, and Scorpion death dropping people doesn’t exist.

“But now that day has nearly come, and I’ve never had more respect and admiration for you than I do today,” Steven wrote. “There’s too many things I could say – I don’t know how to encapsulate it all.”

He wrote that for now, he’ll just say, “You did it, Dad,” and for nearly four decades, he found a way to lay it all on the line while staying electric the whole way.

“You did that while also teaching me what it means to be a man of character, integrity, and grit. More importantly, you showed me – and you’re showing me now,” he continued.

He said that he and his siblings have to tank him for more good than he’ll ever know.

“I know you remember what my answer was that day as a kid in Central Park when I was asked who my hero was. The answer is still the same. I’m still convinced you’re the coolest dude to walk the planet. Now it’s time for one last ride. I’m not ready for it to be over, but I’m ready for you to enjoy the sunset. Until then, I can’t wait to watch you go do Sting things one last time. I love you Dad,” he wrote, concluding with, “Icon Forever.”

Replying to the post, Sting wrote, “Steven James Borden – you’ve always had a way with words. Teary eyed…”

Colin Vassallo has been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

