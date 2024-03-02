Rey Mysterio returns on WWE SmackDown

As previously noted, Rey Mysterio had knee surgery following his angle with Santos Escobar on the November 10, 2023 edition of WWE Smackdown and the hope was that he would be back in time for WWE Wrestlemania 40.

During last night’s edition of Smackdown, Rey made his return to TV for Carlito’s street fight against Escobar. Mysterio came out with crutches but was faking his condition and took down Legado Del Fantasma.

After Mysterio hit Escobar with a 619, Carlito put Escobar through a table and scored the pinfall victory. The LWO celebrated together after the match.

