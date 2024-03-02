Reason for the random blackouts on WWE Smackdown

As seen during The Rock’s segment on the last night’s edition of WWE Smackdown, there were numerous moments where the screen went black for several seconds. In regards to why this happened, Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com noted the following…

“For those of you wondering about why there have been random blackouts on tonight’s Smackdown broadcast on FOX, we are told that a fan has a ‘DIE ROCKY DIE’ sign that the network is censoring.”

There were also moments were the audio was muted due to profane chants from the fans.

IM JUST TRYING TO WATCH SMACKDOWN WHY DO THEY KEEP BLACKING OUT THE SCREEN #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/Rtr2pEDsJW — jesse (@solsrvca) March 2, 2024

