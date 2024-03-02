NXT Live Results / Jacksonville, Fl / Sat Mar 2, 2024

The Complete Results from the Armory:

Joe Gacy defeats Javier Bernal

Tyson DuPont and Tyriek Igwe defeat The No Quarter Catch Crew: Damon Kemp and Myles Borne

Thea Hail defeats Arianna Grace. After the match, Gigi Dolin attacks Grace.

Fallon Henley and Wren Sinclair defeat Jacy Jayne and Jazmyn Nyx

Tavion Heights defeats Trey Bearhill

Axiom / Nathan Frazer / Ridge Holland defeat Chase U: Andre Chase / Duke Hudson / Riley Osborne

Lash Legend defeats Karmen Petrovic

Channing (Stacks) Lorenzo defeats Oro Mensah (with Lash Legend)

NXT Women’s Champion Lyra Valkyria and Tatum Paxley defeat Kiana James and Izzy Dame

Main Event: NXT Champion Ilja Dragunov vs Tony D’Angelo results in No Contest after interference from Carmelo Hayes

Thanks to @WhensTheStatus / mikemessier.com / @bhsqueen03 in Attendance.

CREDIT: WRESTLING BODYSLAM.COM

