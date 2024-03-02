NXT Live Results / Jacksonville, Fl / Sat Mar 2, 2024
The Complete Results from the Armory:
Joe Gacy defeats Javier Bernal
Tyson DuPont and Tyriek Igwe defeat The No Quarter Catch Crew: Damon Kemp and Myles Borne
Thea Hail defeats Arianna Grace. After the match, Gigi Dolin attacks Grace.
Fallon Henley and Wren Sinclair defeat Jacy Jayne and Jazmyn Nyx
Tavion Heights defeats Trey Bearhill
Axiom / Nathan Frazer / Ridge Holland defeat Chase U: Andre Chase / Duke Hudson / Riley Osborne
Lash Legend defeats Karmen Petrovic
Channing (Stacks) Lorenzo defeats Oro Mensah (with Lash Legend)
NXT Women’s Champion Lyra Valkyria and Tatum Paxley defeat Kiana James and Izzy Dame
Main Event: NXT Champion Ilja Dragunov vs Tony D’Angelo results in No Contest after interference from Carmelo Hayes
Thanks to @WhensTheStatus / mikemessier.com / @bhsqueen03 in Attendance.
CREDIT: WRESTLING BODYSLAM.COM