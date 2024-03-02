Notes on Booker T, Charlotte Flair, and Jack Perry

– Shota Umino via Tokyo Sports says he didn’t know who Jack Perry was at NJPW Battle in the Valley but hopes to be his rival for the next 2 decades:

“To be honest, I didn’t have an impression at all, and I didn’t know who it was when I was ambushed. But we are the same age, and I hope that the rivalry can continue for 10 or 20 years.”

– Booker T wants Drew McIntyre to win at WrestleMania :

“I hope they put the title on [Drew],” Booker said. “Nothing against Seth, but Seth has had an okay run. It’s nothing been like standout as far as Seth’s run. Like I said, it hasn’t been a bad run or anything like that, but I do think it’s time for Drew McIntyre to get back in that position.

I really don’t think we would have put Drew McIntyre in such a position where he had to work so hard to get back to it, to win a match like the Elimination Chamber, to go on [and] not win it.

So that’s just my thing. I hope to see Drew win. I’m a fan of Drew McIntyre as well, let’s just say that.”

– Charlotte Flair posted an update video:

“He who conquers himself is the mightiest warrior.” #8weeks pic.twitter.com/u6lYSk5lH6 — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) March 2, 2024

