Eric Bischoff comments on Kevin Nash’s decision not to attend Sting’s final match

Eric Bischoff Believes There’s More To Kevin Nash’s Unwillingness To Appearing Outside of WWE Programming…

Bischoff spoke on his latest 83 Weeks podcasts about Nash’s words in regards to not going to Sting’s final match, and claims he’s on the same boat as Nash.

Bischoff said, “I think there’s more to it than what we just heard and read. I can understand the way — if I could, I’d want to go and be a part of it, now I would go in disguise, for no other reason than I wouldn’t want to be a distraction.”

Bischoff then speculated that the reason why Nash didn’t want to be seen anywhere near AEW would be because it’d be hard to disguise himself and prevent any talk from manifesting. “He said, He may not have said it, but I would imagine that’s a part of it as well. Especially when you’re Kevin Nash! It’s not like you’re gonna be able to sneak in, try to hide!“

Source: 83 Weeks

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

