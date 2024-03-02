Deonna Purrazzo taking legal action to trademark “The Virtuosa”

On March 1st, Deonna Purrazzo took legal steps to trademark “The Virtuosa,” her well-known moniker. The AEW star, renowned by this nickname, is set to face Toni Storm for the AEW Women’s Championship at the upcoming AEW Revolution event.

“Mark For: THE VIRTUOSA trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes.”

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

