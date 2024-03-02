Darby Allin on Sting retiring in AEW, update on AEW’s media rights

– Darby Allin (via Player’s Tribune) on Sting finishing his career in AEW:

“So many guys end their careers on the worst possible note. Either the business embarrasses them, or they embarrass it, or both. It’s depressing.

Wrestling can be a sh-tty cycle. And if there’s one last chapter of Sting’s legacy that gets written, I hope it’s this: Cycles can be broken. The wrestling business, it actually can treat older wrestlers with respect, and not spit on them on their way out. And older wrestlers, they actually can give instead of take. They can go out with grace and not like a b-tch.”

– Andrew Zarian with an update on the AEW media rights deal with WBD:

“I do feel confident that the deal is happening. I do feel confident that their library is going somewhere on MAX. I don’t feel like AEW is in danger of losing their TV.

In fact, as far as I know, there are more opportunities for AEW on WBD properties… and that has to do with outside of pro wrestling as well.”

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

