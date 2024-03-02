AEW Revolution PPV sold out, and the gambling odds

– AEW Revolution PPV is sold out with 16,084 tickets, which would be the largest crowd in the building in 25 years, since the June 27, 1999, WWF King of the Ring.

– We are just over 24 hours away from AEW’s first pay-per-view of the year and it’s going to be a big one with 10 matches, six of which are for titles, announced.

Today we take a look at the betting odds of the title matches from the card and then tomorrow afternoon we will update this with the latest odds of all the matches.

Remember, odds will change so please bet carefully. In the main event of the show, Sting and Darby Allin will defend the AEW Tag Team titles against The Young Bucks in a tornado match. The AEW EVPs are in pole position to become the new champions with their odds at 1/2 against those of the champions which are of 6/4.

The AEW World title will be defended in a three-way match as Samoa Joe takes on Swerve Strickland and Adam Page. Joe is the big favorite with 1/6 odds while Strickland is 17/2 and Page is a long shot with 14/1 odds.

Toni Storm puts her AEW Women’s title on the line against Deonna Purrazzo and the Timeless one is 1/7 favorite to retain the title while Purrazzo is 4/1 for the upset.

The Triple Crown champion Eddie Kingston will defend his title against Bryan Danielson. The reigning champion is 1/3 favorite to walk out of Greensboro with the gold whereas Danielson is 2/1 underdog.

Orange Cassidy, the current AEW International champion, will meet Roderick Strong and it looks like Strong is the strong favorite here with 1/6 odds and Cassidy is 7/2 to hold on to his title. And in the TNT title match, Christian Cage is 1/2 favorite to keep it while Daniel Garcia is 6/4. (Via Colin Vassallo)

