3/1/24 AEW Rampage Recap

By Jeremy Peeples, F4WOnline.com

Claudio Castignoli defeated Rugido

Rugido goes for the ground game quickly, but Castignoli locked on a crossfrace quickly before an escape. Castignoli stomped away before working on the arm for a bit and then landing a slingshot into the throat of Rugido for two. Rugido sent him down on the floor with an Asai moonsault with ease. Claudio recovered and landed a corner uppercut before a lariat for two. Rugido landed a snap powerslam for two. Claudio avoided a cross armbreaker and locked on the giant swing instead that gets two. The Neutralizer is applied and Castignoli earns a pre-Revolution win!

Post-match, Castignoli hits him low and Magnus makes a save while Castignoli ran away triumphant. A recap airs of Sting outsmarting the Young Bucks on Wednesday night’s Dynamite – it’s surreal to see Sting and Flair closing out a TNT video package in 2024 after seeing them close out Nitro 23 years ago.

A recap of Samoa Joe’s path of destruction as AEW World Champion airs before showcasing the issues between Swerve Strickland and Hangman Page to set the stage for the triple threat AEW World Title match at Revolution. Lance Archer and The Righteous make their way to the ring to massacre dudes. The Righteous’ theme alongside Vincent’s snapping works so much better than it should.

Lance Archer and The Righteous defeat Anaya, Vaught, and Luke Langley

Vincent snapped his way out of a tie-up attempt before a flying forearm and a snap flatliner. Dutch is tagged in to club away and land a slick gutwrench powerbomb. Langley gets tagged in and eats a black hole slam before Archer tagged in to clothesline Vaught. Anaya ate the run-up cutter from the Righteous and the Blackout from Archer won the day for this new trios team that feels tailor-made for the ROH Six-Man Titles.

The history between Deonna Purrazzo and “Timeless” Toni Storm is recapped before their Revolution Women’s World Title match.

Riho defeated Trish Adora

Riho, the ultimate babyface, started off by hopping and dancing around the ring a bit before the tieup after Matt Menard scolded Adora for her team stealing some of the Outrunners’ classic offense. Adora is sent outside by a Riho dropkick before Riho perched herself on the top rope for a crossbody to the floor and throws her in for two. A mid-ring crossbody from Riho is met with a powerslam into a twisting Irish curse for two.

During the break, Adora dealt out some damage with an over the knee submission and kicks to the spine of a seated Riho. Adora continued the assault on the back by catching Riho during a headscissor attempt and landed a side backbreaker. Riho finally got the crossbody for two and fired up enough to get the deja vu flying headscissor. Riho’s dragon suplex was countered by her larger foe, but the northern lights suplex got 2. Riho landed a slick crucific bomb for 2 before the basement double knee strike landed and got a win for the inaugural AEW Women’s World Champion!

Alex Marvez met with Ruby Riho and Cool Hand Ang before their first date, but Saraya and Harley interrupt and Ang eats a blackjack to the face courtesy of Zak Knight.

A video package airs hyping up Magnus with CMLL clips before the main event. Magnus’ theme has tons of epic trumpets and horns and wouldn’t be out of place in God of War. Menard asks if Magnus is wearing two masks as it’s plain as day, so Nigel asks him if Sydal is in fact wearing kneepads – Nigel is a riot on commentary.

Magnus defeated Matt Sydal and Advances to the Revolution All-Star Scramble

Sydal gained an early advantage with a wheelbarrow armdrag and a quick two off a sunset flip. Sydal sent him outside and dove onto him off the top flawlessly. Sydal landed the mariposa senton for two. Magnus recovered to get a butterfly backbreaker for two. Magnus kept the damage to the spine alive with an STF and a delayed vertical suplex during an ad break.

Magnus landed an Angel’s Wings for two. Sydal recovered landing a gamenguri in the corner and sent him down with a brainbuster for two. Magnus avoided a middle-rope springboard to gain an edge before they went back and forth with forearm shots and a Sydal kick gave him an advantage. He went up top only to eat a shot to the jaw, but recovered enough to send Magnus down and a meteora off the second rope got two.

Magnus sent him down with Wasteland and a legdrop before going up top and attempting a rana. Magnus took aim in the opposite corner and lands a vicious pair of shotgun knees to the face to win the match! This was a fine showcase for Magnus, who worked as an effective heel and goes onto the all-star scramble on Revolution.

