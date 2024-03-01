Updates on AJ Styles, Andrade, and Tama Tonga

– While speaking on AfterWords with Johnjay & Rich, AJ Styles made it clear that he wants to win the WWE Championship one more time before he hangs up his boots. He said “I need that championship one more time before I call it quits.”

– Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer recently responded to a fan on X who suggested that AEW president Tony Khan simply let Andrade walk out of the company. Meltzer revealed that Andrade was offered a good deal but decided to return to WWE regardless.

– Meltzer also reports that Tama Tonga is considered part of the “family” by Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, Roman Reigns, etc., and the idea of him in the Bloodline in some form down the line has been considered.

