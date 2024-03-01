Update on WWE’s NXT Europe brand

According to The Wrestling Observer, WWE still has no official launch date for their new NXT Europe brand.

WWE shut down NXT UK in 2022, with plans to debut NXT Europe soon, but, there has been no progress since last year, with no start date in the near future.

Via Brandon Thurston on Twitter/X:

How does Netflix impact brand extensions of WWE like NXT UK and NXT Europe?

Shapiro throws to Nick Khan who speaks for the first time on a TKO call. He says to look for more local stars as they expand tryouts in international markets.

Shapiro stresses the Netflix deal doesn’t preclude them from introducing new content. Netflix gets first-look rights.

