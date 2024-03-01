Tony Khan says next AEW TV media rights will get “huge increase”

Tony Khan is sure that the next AEW TV media rights agreement will get a huge increase, an increase that will propel the company into profitability from 2025 onward.

Speaking at the Revolution press call with the wrestling media, Khan said that 2025 will be the year that AEW will go from a start-up to a proper challenger with profits for years to come.

AEW is currently in their option year with Warner Bros. Discovery and a new television deal for Dynamite, Rampage, and Collision has to be reached before the end of the year. All signs point to WBD retaining these rights and the AEW President is keen to continue the relationship with the media conglomerate as well.

Those negotiations will have to start – and wrap up – fairly soon and Khan did say that they will shop elsewhere eventually if things don’t progress with their current TV partner.

Colin Vassallo has been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

