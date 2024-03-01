Spoilers: AEW Rampage Taping Results For Tonight

Next week’s AEW Rampage is in the can.

At the AEW Collision show on Saturday night from Springfield, MO., matches were taped for next week’s AEW Rampage, which airs at 10/9c on TNT next Friday night, March 1, 2024.

Featured below are spoiler results from the taping.

AEW RAMPAGE SPOILERS (Air Date: 3/1/2024) * Claudio Castagnoli defeated CMLL star Rugido.

* Lance Archer & The Righteous won a six man tag against unknown opponents.

* Riho defeated Trish Adora

* CMLL’s Magnus pinned Matt Sydal.

Make sure to join us here on Friday night at 10/9c for live AEW Rampage results coverage from Springfield, MO.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

