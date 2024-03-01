Spoiler For Tonight’s WWE SmackDown In Glendale, AZ

Seth “Freakin'” Rollins will be in the house this Friday night.

As noted, The Rock will appear on this week’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown from Glendale, AZ. to respond to the challenge for a match issued to him by Cody Rhodes.

Ahead of the 3/1 episode of SmackDown on FOX, it is being reported that WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth “Freakin'” Rollins is expected to appear on the show.

Rollins has vowed to have Cody’s back in his ongoing battle with The Rock and Roman Reigns, and many are under the impression that a tag-team match with all four will end up taking place at WrestleMania XL.

Make sure to join us here this Friday night at 8/7c for live WWE SmackDown results coverage.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

