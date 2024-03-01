Paul “Butcher” Vachon passes away

Cauliflower Alley Club posted:

Another day brings great sadness to the world of professional wrestling once again as the legendary Paul “Butcher” Vachon has passed away. Mr Vachon was a long time supporter and frequent attendee of the CAC and our yearly reunions. We thank him for all the wonderful memories he leaves behind, not only in the world of wrestling but to those of us who personally knew him throughout the years courtesy of the Cauliflower Alley Club and it’s Ring of Friendship. We give the Butcher a 10 bell salute and send our deepest condolences to his family and friends during this most difficult time. Rest in Peace Sir.

