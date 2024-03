NXT Live Results / Dade City, Fl / Fri Mar 1, 2024

The Complete Results from the Armory:

Brooks Jensen defeats Je’Von Evans

Kiana James and Izzy Dame defeat Breanna Covington and Brinley Reece

Luca Crusifino defeats Kale Dixon

Edris Enofe and Malik Blade defeat Lucky Ali and Joshua Black

Lexis King defeats Beau Morris

NXT Heritage Cup Champion Charlie Dempsey defeats Riley Osborne

Tank Ledger / Tyson DuPont / Tyriek Igwe vs. The OTM: Scrypts / Bronco Nima / Lucien Price

Kelani Jordan and Sol Ruca defeat Stevie Turner and Blair Davenport

NXT Women’s Champion Lyra Valkyria defeats Lola Vice.

Main Event: NA Champion Oba Femi defeats Josh Briggs.

