Miro explains why he can’t be at Revolution

AEW star Miro threw a dig at Tony Khan after Khan said that the Meat Madness match which was planned for Revolution had to be scrapped for now as some of the wrestlers he planned to book for the match were not available due to injury.

Khan specifically mentioned Keith Lee and Miro, who were both penned to be in the match but are unavailable.

In a message on X, Miro said that he has been injured since September and received medical attention in January.

“Sorry he wasn’t aware of it,” Miro said, obviously in a sarcastic way.

The Bulgarian star has not been used since his Worlds End match against Andrade El Idolo at the end of December.

Colin Vassallo has been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

