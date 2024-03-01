Mercedes Mone to Giulia: “You know where to find me”

In comments given to Tokyo Sports, current NJPW Strong Women’s champion Giulia said that the title she carries was originally made for Mercedes Mone and she would like to beat Mone before she loses it.

Her comments come ahead of her title defense against Stephanie Vaquer on Sunday, March 10 at STARDOM’s show at the Korakuen Hall in Tokyo.

Giulia is expected to move to WWE once her contract ends later this month so her window to wrestle Mone is closing down fairly quickly.

Responding to her comments, Mone wrote on X, “You standing on big business or u just standing around? You know where to find me Julia.”

Mone took on Willow Nightingale for the inaugural title last year but broke her foot during the match, called an audible and changed the result of the match on the fly since she knew she was going to be out for a long time. Nightingale eventually beat her clean for the title but lost it in July to Guilia.

