Likely home for Summerslam 2024, and a few Sting notes

Mar 1, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

– Wrestlevotes reports WWE is close to finalizing a deal with Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, OH to host SummerSlam 2024 on Saturday August 3rd.

– Sting on his greatest lesson in wrestling: (via SI)

“Losing is good. You’ve got to lose. If you lose right, it gets you over even more.”

– Sting on what he plans to do for his final match at Revolution:

“I want people to walk away saying, ‘How was that even possible?’ I want people to be entertained. I want to elevate AEW.
I never wanted wrestling to pass me by. That’s why I wrestled the way I did. This Sunday, I’m going to wrestle a way that will make people want to save the tape.”

Sting’s final match WILL main event AEW Revolution, according to the Wrestling Observer.

