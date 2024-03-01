Likely home for Summerslam 2024, and a few Sting notes

– Wrestlevotes reports WWE is close to finalizing a deal with Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, OH to host SummerSlam 2024 on Saturday August 3rd.

SummerSlam 2024 has been rumored for Cleveland, as @SeanRossSapp hinted months ago. I’m told that through sources, WWE is close to finalizing a deal with Cleveland Browns Stadium to host the event on Saturday, Aug 3. Formal announcement should come in April. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) March 1, 2024

– Sting on his greatest lesson in wrestling: (via SI)

“Losing is good. You’ve got to lose. If you lose right, it gets you over even more.”

– Sting on what he plans to do for his final match at Revolution:

“I want people to walk away saying, ‘How was that even possible?’ I want people to be entertained. I want to elevate AEW.

I never wanted wrestling to pass me by. That’s why I wrestled the way I did. This Sunday, I’m going to wrestle a way that will make people want to save the tape.”

– Sting’s final match WILL main event AEW Revolution, according to the Wrestling Observer.

