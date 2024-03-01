Archer: “We are one of the toughest trios in all of professional wrestling”

Lance Archer explains how his pairing with The Righteous (Vincent & Dutch) came to be.

The Murderhawk Monster spoke about the new trio during a recent interview with the Dynamite Download Podcast. Archer believes the Vincent and Duth mach him in viciousness, adding that they will continue to make a name for themselves throughout the industry.

You have the sadistic and crazy and chaos all mixed into one little group there (with me & The Righteous). It was kind of spearheaded by Jake (Roberts). I had that match with Darby Allin and then Jake had a plan, so The Righteous who are integral parts of Ring of Honor and obviously, Ring of Honor and AEW have that existence together. So it’s one of those things, again, kind of like Forbidden Door, you have guys and girls coming from all over different companies and different places that can help make the shows whether it’s Dynamite, Rampage, Collision. It doesn’t matter if it’s on New Japan STRONG because a lot of us get to go work the New Japan STRONG shows in the U.S. or going over to New Japan and competing over there so again, you’re just having all these different talents go together so The Righteous and myself came together and it’s a fun, powerful team. We haven’t had the greatest success just yet but, that doesn’t matter. We’re still filling each other out, we’re kind of in and out and it happens… It’s one of those things. Things take time to kind of come together and people are like, okay, this is kind of cool, I’m digging what they’re saying. The longer it goes and the more matches we have together and the more continuity we have as a team, they’re gonna do more than dig. They’re gonna absolutely understand that we are one of the toughest trios in all of professional wrestling.

