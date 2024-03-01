AEW expanding its pay-per-view offering in 2024 with one or two more shows

AEW President Tony Khan revealed during yesterday’s conference call ahead of Revolution that the company will be expanding its pay-per-view offering this year, running either nine or ten shows.

Khan said he preferred nine because there are three other Ring of Honor pay-per-views, making it a total of 12 between the two.

There are rumors that the newest pay-per-view will be named Dynasty after the company filed a trademark for that name last month.

AEW currently has eight shows on its PPV calendar: Revolution, Double or Nothing, Forbidden Door, All In, All Out, WrestleDream, Full Gear, and Worlds End.

All In, WrestleDream, and Worlds End were added to the list of events last year, going from five to eight.

Colin Vassallo has been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

