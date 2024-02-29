Sting Looks At Match That Never Happened Against The Undertaker

Sting spoke with CBS Sports this week to promote his retirement match at AEW Revolution 2024 this Sunday night.

During the discussion, “The Icon” spoke about the match that never happened between himself and The Undertaker.

“I think if it was done right, it could have been a night, for sure, everyone would remember and never forget,” he said. “They would be talking about it to this day. But it just was not going to happen. I thought, ‘Well, maybe if I get my foot in the door, we’ll see what happens.’ So I got my foot in the door.”

He continued, “We did a WrestleMania with Triple H and then Vince [Vince McMahon] called and said, ‘Hey, I want you to have a world title match with Seth. Would you be willing to do that?’ ‘Yeah, I’d be willing to do that.’ Still, in hopes that somehow I could get in there with Taker.”

Check out the complete interview at CBSSports.com.

