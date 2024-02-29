Maxxine Dupri receives support from fellow female Superstars after rough week

A video circulating of fans booing Maxxine Dupri following a non-televised live event match has been met with condemnation from her fellow Superstars.

The video, posted by an X user named Dani, says, “This poor girl is getting booed at a house show for trying to get better… wrestling fans suck.”

Current WWE Women’s World Heavyweight champion Rhea Ripley was one of the first to jump to Dupri’s defense.

“I really wish that some of you got booed and ridiculed in the public eye while being new at your job,” Ripley wrote. “Learning and getting better is all a part of being human. Be better as humans.”

Chelsea Green reposted Ripley’s message and said “Couldn’t have said it any better.”

Ivy Nile wrote that all Maxxine wanted was to be better for all of us and this is how fans respond. “Unbelievable. Keep you doing you Big Maxx, so many more of us support you,” Nile wrote.

Zelina Vega also supported Maxxine, saying it was horrible and doesn’t deserve that.

“She’s such a kind soul and works really hard. I would love if the bad parts of the biz don’t harden her heart. They probably just mad cuz they can’t drink your bath water Maxine,” Vega wrote.

Even Becky Lynch had a message of support for Maxxine, showing a screenshot from a July 2023 social media post which read, “If I hadn’t sworn off tag team partners for life @maxxinedupri would be my number 1 choice.” Lynch added, “Meant it then, still mean it now.”

