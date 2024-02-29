Hammerstone signs with TNA, top matches announced for Sacrifice

– Former MLW Wrestler Alex Hammerstone has signed with TNA. he will face Josh Alexander in a rematch at Sacrifice.

– Nic Nemeth defends the IWGP Global Heavyweight Championship against Steve Maclin at the TNA “Sacrifice” PPV on March 8th in Ontario, Canada.

– TNA has also announced…

– Jordynne Grace announces…

BREAKING: @JordynneGrace will defend the TNA Knockouts World Championship against @XiaBrookside & @RealTSteelz at #Sacrifice on March 8 LIVE on TNA+ from St Clair College in Windsor. Be there LIVE: https://t.co/zKR3akSuL5 pic.twitter.com/41acYjMYDU — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) March 1, 2024

Accepting bookings in April 4-7 in/around Philadelphia. Inquiries jordynne.grace@gmail.com pic.twitter.com/9RhrlKfkCR — Jordynne Grace (@JordynneGrace) March 1, 2024

