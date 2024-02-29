Hammerstone signs with TNA, top matches announced for Sacrifice

Feb 29, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

– Former MLW Wrestler Alex Hammerstone has signed with TNA. he will face Josh Alexander in a rematch at Sacrifice.

– Nic Nemeth defends the IWGP Global Heavyweight Championship against Steve Maclin at the TNA “Sacrifice” PPV on March 8th in Ontario, Canada.

– TNA has also announced…

Jordynne Grace announces…

