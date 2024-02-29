Gunther added to May non-televised event in Austria

Intercontinental champion Gunther will be having his own homecoming as he is now advertised to appear at the non-televised live event in Vienna, Austria on May 2.

Gunther was not originally on the marketing material for the show and is currently not allowed to leave the United States for six months due to residency regulations.

The Austria show was added to the European tour which will culminate with Backlash live from Lyon, France on Saturday, May 4.

WWE will also stop in Bologna, Italy on May 1, will tape Smackdown in Lyon on May 3, and also have a show in Aix-en-Provence, France on May 5.

Colin Vassallo is the editor of Wrestling-Online

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

