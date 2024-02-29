Dwayne Johnson reportedly secures several catchphrases
Dwayne Johnson has secured ownership rights for several names & catchphrases:
• “The Rock”
• “Team Corporate”
• “Rock Nation”
• “Roody Poo”
• “Candy Ass”
• “Jabroni”
• “If you smell what The Rock is cooking”
•”The Samoan Sensation”
• “The Blue Chipper”
• “The People’s Champion”
• “The Great One”
• “Know Your Role and Shut Your Mouth”
• “The Rock Just Bring It”
• “The People’s Elbow”
• “Rock Bottom”
• “Finally, The Rock has come back”
• “It doesn’t matter what…”
• “Rockpocalypse”
• “Project Rock”
• “The most electrifying man in sports and entertainment.”
Source: THR