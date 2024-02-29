Dwayne Johnson reportedly secures several catchphrases

Dwayne Johnson has secured ownership rights for several names & catchphrases:

• “The Rock”

• “Team Corporate”

• “Rock Nation”

• “Roody Poo”

• “Candy Ass”

• “Jabroni”

• “If you smell what The Rock is cooking”

•”The Samoan Sensation”

• “The Blue Chipper”

• “The People’s Champion”

• “The Great One”

• “Know Your Role and Shut Your Mouth”

• “The Rock Just Bring It”

• “The People’s Elbow”

• “Rock Bottom”

• “Finally, The Rock has come back”

• “It doesn’t matter what…”

• “Rockpocalypse”

• “Project Rock”

• “The most electrifying man in sports and entertainment.”

Source: THR

