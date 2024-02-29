Cody Rhodes’ Updated WWE Schedule, Set For Friday’s SmackDown

WWE Friday Night SmackDown is going to be a big show this week.

As noted, The Rock has been announced for this Friday’s show in Glendale, AZ., which is already sold out.

Additionally, “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes has confirmed he will appear at the show.

Cody challenged The Rock to a singles match during his appearance on “The Grayson Waller Effect” at the WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth premium live event in Australia.

Check out Cody Rhodes’ updated WWE schedule below.

