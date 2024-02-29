Bischoff suggests WWE removing wrestler from TV, Nemeth vs. Tanahashi postponed

– New Japan has announced Nic Nemeth vs. Tanahashi is postponed due to Tanahashi’s injury.

– While speaking on his 83 weeks podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff revealed that he believes WWE should take Austin Theory off WWE TV until they have something better for him creatively.

He said: “I’d probably take him off the air until I figured out what I really wanted to do with him, even if it took a couple of months of character work and exploration and trying different things and bring him back. Because the audience is still kind of resisting him just a bit.”

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

