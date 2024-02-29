Bianca Belair Respects Rhea Ripley, But Wants To Beat Her For The Title

Bianca Belair respects Rhea Ripley.

“The EST of WWE” spoke with Fightful for a recent interview, during which she spoke about the co-cover star for the alternate WWE 2K24 video game cover and the respect she has for her, even if she wants to be the one to ultimately take the WWE Women’s World Championship from her in the ring.

“I love me some Rhea Ripley, okay? I think she’s amazing,” she said. “I think she’s great, but I want to get in the ring and take that title from her.”

Belair continued, “But I have to show her some love, that’s my fellow WWE 2K cover star. We’ve come in WWE around the same time, we’re climbing that mountain top together. I have to show love and respect to her but she is absolutely one of my favorites.”

Check out the complete interview at Fightful.com.

