AEW Rampage Matches For 3/1/2024

The lineup is set up for this week’s episode of AEW Rampage.

During this week’s AEW Revolution 2024 go-home episode of AEW Dynamite on Wednesday night, the company announced matches for the weekly one-hour Friday night AEW on TNT program.

Scheduled for the 3/1 episode of AEW Rampage is an All-Star Eight-Man Scramble Qualifying Match: Magnus vs. Matt Sydal, Claudio Castagnoli vs. Rugido, Riho vs. Trish Adora, as well as The Righteous (Vincent & Dutch) & Lance Archer in trios action.

Make sure to join us here on Friday night for live AEW Rampage results coverage.

