AEW Collision Spoilers For This Week (3/2/2024)

Featured below are spoilers for this week’s AEW Collision, as per pwinsider.com:

*Tony Schiavone, Nigel McGuinness and Kevin Kelly are the announcers.

*Dasha is the ring announcer.

*Roderick Strong & Brian Cage & AEW TNT Champion Christian Cage & Killswitch (with Prince Nana, Nick Wayne & Mama Wayne) defeated FTW Champion Hook & Daniel Garcia & AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy & Trent Beretta when Killswitch pinned Beretta with a clothesline to the back of the neck after Nick Wayne interfered. The Undisputed Kingdom attacked Cassidy after the bout. Cage beat down Hook on the floor. Killswitch was going to chokeslam Daniel Garcia through a chair but Matt Menard tried to make the save, but was instead chokeslammed through the chair. Everyone brawled.

*Buddy Matthews was going to wrestle an unannounced opponent but was attacked by Mark Briscoe. They battled outside the ring. Mark dove off a chair to the outside, sending Matthews through a table set up against the barricade. Briscoes was going to use a spike on Matthews but House of Black attacked him. Mark fought back and used a chair to even the odds. Mark and Matthews brawled to the stage with the story appearing to be Mark was going to set up Matthews to burn him with the stage’s pyro but security charged Mark and prevented it. House of Black escaped as Mark made all the pyro on the stage go off.

*Dante Martin pinned Bryan Keith with a top rope frog splash in a three-way also including Penta.

*Thunder Rosa defeated Cassandra Golden by submission.

*Private Party defeated Chris Daniels & Matt Sydal after Jay Lethal attacked Sydal and hit the Lethal Combination as Jeff Jarrett distracted Chris Daniels and the official. It appeared Private Party was now aligned with the Jarrett contingent.

*Mariah May defeated Angelica Risk.

*AEW Women’s Champion Toni Storm came out and called Deonna Purrazzo to the ring. Storm acted like their match wasn’t important enough to come between their friendship and told her that she loved her wrestling and who she is, but there can only be one champion and it will never be Deonna. Purrazzo said she is the best friend and the worst enemy. She told Storm she was going to break both of her arms. Storm gave her a kiss goodbye and they started brawling. Mariah May made the save but was hit with a piledriver.

*Tony Schivaone interviewed Wardlow. He promised he was going to win the All Star Scramble and ran down the competitors as well as AEW Champion Samoa Joe. Chris Jericho came out. The fans sang his theme song. He said that tomorrow, he had a chance to get back to being AEW Champion and knows he’s good enough. He asked Wardlow if he was. He said Wardlow complains about being overlooked and pushed aside. He asked Wardlow if people stopped chanting his name was because he just wasn’t good enough. Wardlow said Chris was right. He was “this close” to the top of the mountain and after Double or Nothing, it was a step backwards over and over and it pissed him off, where he let it ruin his personal life and he lost himself and his best friend. He sat home for three months with no explanation and slowly remembered who he was. He picked himself up and put himself back together to remind everyone who he is – Wardlow. He said he was done eating the scraps of everyone who try to push the AEW Originals aside. Jericho said he was in AEW before Wardlow and challenged him for a fight. Powerhouse Hobbs jumped Jericho and beat him in the aisle.

*The Acclaimed & Colten Gunn defeated The Dark Order.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

