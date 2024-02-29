2K Games Releases WWE 2K24: MyRISE Mode Footage

2K Games has released footage of the MyRISE mode for the new WWE 2K24 video game.

Finish Your Story with WWE® 2K24’s MyRISE Experiences

Unleashed and Undisputed storylines offer unique women’s and men’s division career-driven experiences and over six hours of original WWE Superstar voiceovers

Today, 2K revealed the WWE® 2K24 MyRISE trailer, offering a taste of two new storylines: the women’s division Unleashed experience and the men’s division Undisputed experience. Players are tasked with creating an original Superstar to forge their career path and leave an unforgettable legacy, with 80 rewards to be unlocked, including arenas, Paybacks, entrances, MyFACTION cards, and championship belts. Between the two experiences, there are over six hours of original dialogue, featuring franchise-first voiceover performances from Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio, Mick Foley, Shotzi, and more.

In Unleashed, the women’s division experience, players step into the boots of a wrestler who founded the hottest promotion on the indie scene. But when given the opportunity to share her talents on the larger stage of WWE, will she “Unleash” her full potential, or hesitate and hold back?

In Undisputed, Roman Reigns follows in the footsteps of The Rock and heads to Hollywood, vacating his championship and leaving big boots to fill for our protagonist. But the “Tribal Chief” won’t stay gone for long and doesn’t appreciate a pretender to his throne.

Both experiences offer players multiple choices to make that will impact how their careers unfold, including whether to embody the archetype of a Hollywood star, supernatural character, or villainous, brutal heel, and whether to align with authority figures William Regal and The Miz. In addition to original arenas and championship belts, for the first time ever, players will be able to unlock MyRISE-specific MyFACTION* cards from both Undisputed and Unleashed experiences. In Undisputed, this includes cards for fan-favorite characters such as Cole Quinn, Chosen, Slade, Tavish, and Xavier Woods’ alter ego, Zero.

Three editions of WWE 2K24 will be available:

The Deluxe Edition will be available digitally worldwide, and physically in the US and select territories, on Tuesday, March 5, 2024**, and will be available physically for the rest of the world on Friday, March 8, 2024;

The Forty Years of WrestleMania Edition will be available – in digital format only – worldwide on Tuesday, March 5, 2024;

The Standard Edition and Standard Cross-Gen Digital Edition will be available worldwide on Friday, March 8, 2024.

