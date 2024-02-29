2/26/24 WWE Raw Viewership

Monday Night Raw drew 1,736,000 viewers this week for the post-Elimination Chamber broadcast, down 134,000 viewers from the prior week.

The show started with 1,760,000 viewers, then increased to 1,810,000 viewers in the second hour, before dropping again to 1,640,000 viewers in the third and final hour.

Raw was #1, #2, and #3 on the top 50 cable chart among the 18-49 demographic with 0.60, 0.57, and 0.55 ratings respectively for an average of 0.57, down 0.06 from the prior week. Raw was #2 overall in all of television behind The Bachelor on ABC.

(Ratings credit: SpoilerTV)

Colin Vassallo has been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

