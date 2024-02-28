WWE News and Notes

– Big E suggested adding a fill-in third member to The New Day while he’s out, but Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods both declined the offer.

– Via Colin Vassallo: WWE’s newest season on A&E kicked off yesterday with two back-to-back episodes of Rivals and Biography. WWE Rivals: Triple H vs The Rock started the evening at 8PM ET and drew 351,000 viewers with a 0.07 rating in 18-49, placing #51 on the top 50 cable chart for the night. As a comparison, the season finale of Austin vs HBK drew 433,000 and 0.15 rating last year. Biography: Randy Orton followed Rivals with 377,000 viewers and a 0.11 rating in 18-49, placing #26 in the top 50 cable chart for the night. The season finale last year with The Iron Sheik drew 452,000 and a 0.14 in 18-49. (Ratings credit: SpoilerTV)

– Happy birthday to former WCW grappler Norman Smiley. He is currently signed to WWE as a trainer.

– While speaking on his 83 weeks podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff revealed that he believes the Elimination Chamber PLE fell short of expectations. He said ”I guess I expected a little bit more. Maybe because there’s been so much buzz and so much chatter. Rock showing up, finish the story this, drama [that]. It just felt like there was something bigger that was going to happen at Elimination Chamber but I don’t think the fact that…I think the show was a great show, I thoroughly enjoyed it. Really probably only 15 minutes in total throughout the whole show where I got a little bored with what I was watching. It was an entertaining show but just didn’t have that big moment that I guess I was expecting for some reason.”

