WWE & MLW lawsuit settlement was for $20 million

According to a WWE 10-K filing, WWE and MLW reached a $20 million settlement in the case.

On January 11, 2022, a complaint was filed against WWE by MLW Media LLC (“MLW”), captioned MLW Media LLC v. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc., No. 5:22-cv-00179-EJD (N.D. Cal.), alleging that WWE interfered with MLW’s contractual relationship with certain media platforms and engaged in other anti competitive and unfair business practices in violation of the Sherman Antitrust Act and California law. On December 22, 2023, the parties notified the court that they had entered into a settlement agreement in the amount of $20.0 million and stipulated that the case should be voluntarily dismissed with prejudice. In light of the settlement, the case was dismissed with prejudice on December 26, 2023.

The lawsuit went through multiple amendments and motions. It was dismissed in February 2023, but MLW filed an amendment. A judge denied WWE’s motion to dismiss MLW’s amended lawsuit in June. MLW argued WWE was engaging in unfair practices, including blocking ROH and AEW events. MLW also stated that WWE’s Stephanie McMahon interfered with a MLW deal with FOX-owned streaming service Tubi.

