AEW President Tony Khan comments on working with The icon Sting …

“Working with Sting, he’s one of the most selfless people and I find that I have to push him sometimes and have to remind him, ‘You’re Sting, it’s all about you!’

When you see Sting today, he’s so happy, the locker room has so much respect for him, and we’re so happy to be able to give him this great send-off.”

(via Fanatics View)

