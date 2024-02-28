The wrestling community reacts to the death of Mike “Virgil” Jones

Former WWE & WCW talent Virgil has passed away at the age of 61.

RIP Virgil A good man and a performer who really left his mark on wrestling. pic.twitter.com/1TaBrOqrlg — Hacksaw Jim Duggan (@RealHacksawJim) February 28, 2024

Virgil added so much to the Million Dollar Man's presentation and act. Thanks for the memories! https://t.co/CfysbfEXPc — Armando Estrada (@RealArmandoHaHa) February 28, 2024

Saddened to hear about the passing of @TheRealVirgil. I’m thinking of his family and friends during this time. https://t.co/FLiw1UjVBh — Nattie (@NatbyNature) February 28, 2024

Godspeed, Virgil. My heart goes out to his family and friends. Rest well, sir. https://t.co/mlm1prxXnh — Adam Pearce (@ScrapDaddyAP) February 28, 2024

RIP Virgil, Mike Jones Virgil was a funny, unique individual that was always cool to me & I’m saddened to hear about his passing. My thoughts go out to his family, friends & fans. pic.twitter.com/0g8fiLVWoG — MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) February 28, 2024

R.I.P Virgil, thanks for being a great sport during our shenanigans & for the memories. See you down the road good brother. pic.twitter.com/wfPgtUIUpt — “The Big LG” Doc Gallows AKA Sex Ferguson (@The_BigLG) February 28, 2024

I’m sorry to hear that Former WWE star Virgil, real name Michael Jones, has passed away at 61, weeks after suffering 'several strokes' My thoughts are with his family and his numerous fans. RIP pic.twitter.com/cpjjM2fjTF — Marc Mero (@MarcMero) February 28, 2024

We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Mike "Virgil" Jones. TNA Wrestling offers its heartfelt condolences to his friends and family. pic.twitter.com/FoZ5k3tH82 — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) February 28, 2024

Virgil was a sweetheart of a guy. RIP — Glenn Gilbertti (@TheRealDisco) February 28, 2024

Shocked and saddened to hear the news about Virgil. Rest in peace, my friend. pic.twitter.com/G78YZnSPaS — JakeSnakeDDT (@JakeSnakeDDT) February 28, 2024

At a show once, I did a stare out into the crowd mid-ring and one of the boys asked if I was channeling Rock/Hogan? I replied, “Or Virgil/Dibiase.” He thought I was joking. This vid is what I was referring to. Virgil was overAF with me after turning on Dibiase. #RIPVirgil #ThankU pic.twitter.com/oBJRVMqb87 — Hurricane Helms (@ShaneHelmsCom) February 28, 2024

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

