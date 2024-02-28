Preview for tonight’s AEW Dynamite

– Dynamite tonight will be a special one for Sting as it will be his last appearance on the show as a wrestler. The Stinger will wrestle his final match this Sunday at Revolution but there is one more stop for him in Huntsville before reaching Greensboro.

Also, Will Ospreay starts his full-time gig with AEW tonight as the former NJPW star looks to take over the United States! Matches announced for tonight include Eddie Kingston and FTR vs Claudio Castagnoli, Jon Moxley, and Bryan Danielson in a trios match, Atlantis Jr vs Chris Jericho, and Kris Statlander vs Skye Blue.

– Hangman Page will be on Dynamite tonight to reveal if he will be wrestling in the Revolution AEW World title match in a three-way against champion Samoa Joe and Swerve Strickland. Page was selling an ankle injury last week and it was said that while Page was fine, his participation at Revolution is up in the air due to personal issues and if he can’t compete, then the ankle angle will be the excuse for his time away. His appearance was announced by AEW President Tony Khan who wrote on X that after rumors surfaced of a potential injury, Page will address his status live on the show tonight. If he cannot compete, the match is likely to turn into a regular singles match between Joe and Strickland.

– Orange Cassidy defends the AEW International Championship against Nick Wayne on “Dynamite”.

Colin Vassallo is the editor of Wrestling-Online

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

