Matt Riddle says he was released from WWE because of failed cocaine drug tests

Appearing on the MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, former WWE Superstar Matt Riddle revealed that he was fired from WWE after failing multiple drug tests, all of which were due to cocaine.

Asked what happened with his first drug test failure, Riddle said that he went to a strip club and did cocaine a couple of times and then got busted on his test.

He said that the WWE drug tests are random, sometimes at the beginning of the month, sometimes at the end of the month, and he got nailed twice on back-to-back drug tests.

He told WWE that he’s good now and it will not happen again and asked them to drug test him every week for 10 weeks if they want.

“I did that and I was fine, didn’t fail one test. When I thought I was in the clear, went out and partied a little bit, and they gave me a random test at my house and I failed that,” Riddle continued, adding that he was released shortly after that.

Riddle was released from WWE in September 2023.

