Mike Jones, 61, who wrestling fans knew as Virgil in the World Wrestling Federation and Vincent in WCW, has passed away. He was wrestled as “Soul Train” Jones.

RIP Michael “Virgil” Jones. Our interactions were always friendly and very memorable. Godspeed sir. pic.twitter.com/Ez5YR0fmmg — Frankie Kazarian (@FrankieKazarian) February 28, 2024

