Dynamite from Winnipeg rescheduled from April 10 to May 1

The AEW Dynamite which was set to take place from the Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada on Wednesday, April 10 has been rescheduled for Wednesday, May 1.

Fans who have already purchased tickets will have their original tickets valid for admission to the event on May 1. Fans who cannot attend on the rescheduled date or who wish to seek a refund have until Tuesday, March 5 to request a refund from Ticketmaster or the original point of purchase. After March 5, all sales are final.

AEW did not specify why the show has been rescheduled. The April 10, 17, and 24 episodes of Dynamite are still without an announced host city.

The #AEW Dynamite & Rampage previously scheduled for April 10, 2024 at Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg has been rescheduled to Wednesday, May 1, 2024. For full details: https://t.co/SN0bb1HYFv pic.twitter.com/K1iUGBB9py — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 27, 2024

