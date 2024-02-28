Drew McIntyre Talks About Still Taking Shots At CM Punk Regularly

Why does Drew McIntyre keep taking shots at CM Punk on WWE television and on social media?

“The Scottish Warrior” appeared on WWE’s The Bump on Wednesday to talk about his Men’s Elimination Chamber match victory, and during the appearance he addressed the fact that he keeps mentioning CM Punk.

“I’m the only one that seems to have a problem with him because he’s been gone, he’s hurt,” McIntyre said. “When he was there, there was lots of people with problems with him.”

McIntyre continued, “But now that he’s not there, I’m the only one keeping his name alive. So that’s why. If he was there, there’s a crap ton of people that have a problem with CM Punk, trust me. Even if they’re not saying it publicly.”

Check out the complete interview via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

