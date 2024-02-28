Backstage Update On WWE NXT Return Of Shawn Spears

Shawn Spears has returned to the WWE NXT Universe!

As seen on this week’s episode of WWE NXT on the USA Network from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida, former WWE NXT Superstar Tye Dillinger, known as Shawn Spears in AEW, made his return.

Spears returned, using the Shawn Spears name, as the culmination of the “Three Faces” cryptic vignettes that have been airing the past few weeks on WWE NXT programming. Spears attacked Ridge Holland on the show and teased an appearance for next week’s WWE NXT Roadblock 2024 show.

Few within WWE and the NXT talent roster knew ahead of time of Spears’ return, with one NXT Superstar even mentioning how some were in “complete shock” upon seeing him tonight. He was not listed on internal run sheets or documents heading into the show behind-the-scenes, outside of someone referred to as “quote man” appearing during Ridge Holland’s segment.

In terms of rehearsals, it was Shawn Michaels who played Spears’ role in the Holland segment earlier today to prepare for tonight’s show.

Spears was reportedly signed to a new deal to return to WWE NXT before the first of the three “Three Faces” cryptic vignettes aired.

He was hidden backstage before coming out tonight and upon making his return appearance in the ring on the show, was well-received coming through the curtain afterwards.

