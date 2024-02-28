AEW Dynamite To Feature International Title Match

The AEW International Championship will be on-the-line tonight.

Ahead of tonight’s AEW Revolution 2024 go-home episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS, Tony Khan has surfaced on social media to announce a new title match for the show.

Orange Cassidy vs. Nick Wayne of The Patriarchy for the AEW International Championship has been added to the lineup for the show this evening.

Also scheduled for tonight’s show at the Von Braun Center in Huntsville, AL. is Sting’s final appearance before his retirement match this Sunday, Hangman Page will announce his status for the PPV, Blackpool Combat Club vs. Eddie Kingston & FTR, Will Ospreay will appear, Chris Jericho vs. Atlantis Jr., as well as Kris Statlander vs. Skye Blue.

Make sure to join us here tonight at 8/7c for live AEW Dynamite results coverage from Huntsville, AL.

