Source: Tama Tonga headed to WWE

Former NJPW star Tama Tonga, whose real name is Aliopate Aloiso Leone, is headed to WWE according to Dave Meltzer from the Wrestling Observer. Tonga spent 14 years in NJPW, where he was a former seven-time IWGP tag champion, four-time IWGP NEVER Openweight Champion, and four-time IWGP NEVER Openweight Six-Man tag champion.

He was also an original member of the prestigious Bullet Club faction, one that included members who have gone on to become top players across WWE and AEW. This includes Cody Rhodes, Kenny Omega, AJ Styles, Finn Balor, The Good Brothers, Jay White, and more. His final NJPW matchup was at this past Saturday’s New Beginning in Sapporo.

Tonga is the son of the legendary Haku, also known as Meng in WCW. It is not known when he will start with WWE. Wrestling Headlines will keep you updated. Stay tuned.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

