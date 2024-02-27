Title Match Set For NXT Roadblock 2024

The Undisputed WWE Women’s Tag-Team Championships will be on-the-line …

… next Tuesday night.

During this week’s episode of WWE NXT from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, FL., NXT Women’s Champion Lyra Valkyria came to the ring for a promo segment.

The segment saw Valkyria wish Shotzi well in her recovery and promise her a title shot when she returns, as well as to give props to Lash Legend for stepping up last Tuesday night.

From there, Valkyria went on to talk about Tatum Paxley keeping her word. With that in mind, she asked Tatum to come to the ring. When she does, Valkyria surprises her with the announcement that they will be challenging The Kabuki Warriors for the Undisputed WWE Women’s Tag-Team Championships at NXT Roadblock next Tuesday night.

Now that’s a surprise! @Real_Valkyria and @TatumPaxley will be taking on The Kabuki Warriors for the WWE Women’s Tag Titles NEXT WEEK at #NXTRoadblock! #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/Hwf9UL2mQO — WWE (@WWE) February 28, 2024

