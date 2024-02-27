Shawn Spears Returns To WWE NXT

“The Perfect 10” is back in the WWE Universe.

On Tuesday night, Shawn Spears made his surprise return on this week’s episode of WWE NXT on the USA Network from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, FL.

Ridge Holland came to the ring for his advertised segment, and within a few moments after entering the ring, the latest ominous “Three Faces” vignette aired live inside the building.

After it wrapped up, with the lights out, we see a spotlight in the ring when out of nowhere, someone wearing a hood appears behind Holland with a chair. He attacks him and pulls the hood off to reveal he is none other than Shawn Spears, a.k.a. Tye Dillinger.

We will keep you posted.

