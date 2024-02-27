Rob Fee promoted to WWE Director of Character Development

Rob Fee, who in September 2022 was hired as the Director of Longterm Creative, has been promoted to Director of Character Development.

Fee announced the news himself in a post on X.

“Some exciting news! Last year I moved to Florida to be able to work w/ talent directly on every aspect of their characters,” he wrote. “Today my title is officially WWE Director of Character Development! So honored to work w/ our INCREDIBLE team & the best roster of talent imaginable.”

Fee, whose writing credits include several comics from the Marvel universe as well as previous stints with Netflix, was the one behind the White Rabbit campaign which led to Bray Wyatt’s return.

He said that his work with talent involve helping them on vignettes, promos, and lending a hand in showing them who they are. He praised the WWE production team, labeling them a “god tier team” who make them look good.

Colin Vassallo is the editor of Wrestling-Online

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

